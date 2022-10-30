Not Available

Loveless Zoritsa (Serbian: Crna Zorica) is a Serbian movie. The story takes place in modern-day Eastern Serbia, still fertile ground for various forms of superstition and prejudice. Zorica is a village girl who carries a curse. Eversince her first boyriend mysteriously drowned in the river, men around her are dying in most bizarre ways. The plot thickens when stubborn policeman Maane who doesn't believe in 'village tales' tries to investigate whether Zorica is a serial killer or a girl looking for love.