Not Available

Lovely starring Karthik Muthuraman and Malavika. Mahadevan(Manivannan) is a man who hates the very mention of the word 'love' and staunchly believes that his daughter Nivedha(Malavika) could - and should - never fall in love. But Nivedha is already in love with Chandru(Karthik). With his father becoming a business partner of Mahadevan and the rest of his family becoming friends with Nivedha's family, Chandru finds it easy to infiltrate Nivedha's home. Once there, he tries to impress Mahadevan while trying to prevent Mahadevan's friend from revealing his true identity as Nivedha's lover.