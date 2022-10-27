Not Available

Lovely Complex

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Koizumi Risa an unusually tall high school girl, meets the "vertically challenged" young man Otani Atsushi. They find common ground in height anxieties and interests. Risa (Ema Fujisawa), a tall Japanese girl, gets rejected by a boy because she is taller than him. Otani (Teppei Koike), a short Japanese guy, gets rejected by a girl because he is shorter than her. Obviously these two would make the oddest of couples and would never be a good match for each other right? Well love doesn’t always follow such logic as Love Complex shows.

Cast

