Lovely Devils

Not Available

When Ryouko was in Europa to srudy music, her lover died in traffic accident. Ryouko believed that she had psychic power that killed her boyfriend. Ryouko returned to Japan, and was sent to a mental hospital. When she recoverd, her brother-in-law Kouji decided to look after her. Ryouko went to Kouji's house as a governess for Kouji's little daughter Alice. she had kill Ryouko's eleder sister in order to take a veil away from Ryouko's sister. Alice murdered other people one after another.