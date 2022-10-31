Not Available

Lovely Man

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Karuna Pictures

Anchored by an outstanding turn by Asian Film Award-winner Donny Damara and bathed in an appropriately seedy neon wash, Indonesian indie writer-director Teddy Soeriaatmadjas Lovely Man is, in a word, lovely. Working with well-worn material about family relationships and father-daughter bonds that is never once in danger of falling into cliché this layered two-hander unfolds over the course of one enlightening and bittersweet night. Soeriaatmadjas astute script and Damaras sensitive, nuanced performance grab viewers from minute one and remain compelling throughout.

Cast

Donny DamaraSyaiful, Ipuy
RaihaanunCahaya

