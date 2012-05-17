2012

From the director of THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT comes LOVELY MOLLY, a hauntingly terrifying account of one woman’s struggle to overcome a dark presence that haunts her. When newlywed Molly returns to her long-abandoned family home, she is plagued by a series of disturbing events that leave her shaken and defenceless. Reminders of a nightmarish childhood lead her to the shocking conclusion that, somewhere in the house, lies an supernatural spirit that will pull Molly and all those around her into darkness and death. Unable to escape, she must soon face her deepest fears and confront the evil that lurks in the dark.