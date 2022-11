Not Available

Edgar Lamarck - an accountant and auditor is coming to the the shipyard on Cote d'Azur in order to check the statements. After completing his mission, he decides to relax and spend the night with the green-eyed blonde with a curvy shape who he met on a porn site. Coming to Rita, he discovers weedy brunette with a pistol in her hand, standing over a fresh corpse. It's not a girl Edgar was looking for but now it's too late to retreat...