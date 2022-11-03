1952

Lovely to Look At

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1952

Studio

Not Available

Al Marsh, Tony Naylor and Jerry Ralby, Broadway producers, are desperately looking for backers. Al is one of the heirs of a dress salon in Paris, but this is almost bankrupt. The two other heiresses, Stephanie and Clarisse and the three producers are able to convince the creditors to back a fashion show there. Things become complicated, when Al and Tony fall in love with Stephanie and Al's New York girl friend Bubbles arrives

Cast

Red SkeltonAl Marsh
Howard KeelTony Naylor
Marge ChampionClarisse
Gower ChampionJerry Ralby
Ann MillerBubbles Cassidy
Zsa Zsa GáborZsa Zsa

