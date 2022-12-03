Not Available

This is an unusual farce comedy combining all the fast action, speed and thrills of the slapstick with the surprises of the farce. Main actor and director Al St. John was the nephew of Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle and considered as a wonderful pantomimist and an acrobat. The film was actually directed anonymously by his uncle. Being part of a series called "Tuxedo Comedies", Lovemania was set up by producers like Jack White and Joseph Schenck so that Arbuckle could work behind the scenes, since he couldn't appear on screen due to his 1921 scandal.