Not Available

#LoveOneAnother is a mother/son produced documentary about LGBTQ mormons, their families, and the growing rate of suicide among this unique demographic. A candidly shot film told through the lens of an openly gay member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who had the opportunity to sing with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly known as The Mormon Tabernacle Choir) during their 2018 West Coast Tour.