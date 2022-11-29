Lover of Mother

Not Available

Sensual love story about the romance between a single mother and a younger man. Directed by Ueno Takahiro of Pink Lady Woman Cannot Stand It. Koike Ryoko (Mizushima Yuko) lives with her daughter Mina (Sasaki Kokone), who she has raised by herself while running an izakaya restaurant. One day, Mina brings her boyfriend Kitagawa Kota (Sugawara Masanori) to apply for a part time job at Ryoko's restaurant. Ryoko keeps her distance at first, but she starts feeling drawn to Kota's kindness…