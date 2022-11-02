Not Available

Lover of the Last Empress

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Win's Entertainment Ltd.

The story of an innocent girl who is destined to become one of the emperor´s concubines. Initially she suffers from a loss of innocence and the intrigues of the other concubines but over the course of time she becomes less and less scrupulous and finally is impregnated by the emperor and thus becomes his wife - the empress of China. However, her "career" has corrupted her once innocent soul and so, after the emperor dies she rules the land with terror.

Cast

Chingmy YauHui Yu Lan/Empress Tzu Hsi
Tony Leung Ka-FaiPrince Kung/Yik Shut
Valerie ChowThe Queen
Yu Rong-GuangEmperor Hsien Feng
Yvonne Yung HungLady Li
Kingdom YuenDa Niu

