Lover of the Last Empress

The story of an innocent girl who is destined to become one of the emperor´s concubines. Initially she suffers from a loss of innocence and the intrigues of the other concubines but over the course of time she becomes less and less scrupulous and finally is impregnated by the emperor and thus becomes his wife - the empress of China. However, her "career" has corrupted her once innocent soul and so, after the emperor dies she rules the land with terror.
|Chingmy Yau
|Hui Yu Lan/Empress Tzu Hsi
|Tony Leung Ka-Fai
|Prince Kung/Yik Shut
|Valerie Chow
|The Queen
|Yu Rong-Guang
|Emperor Hsien Feng
|Yvonne Yung Hung
|Lady Li
|Kingdom Yuen
|Da Niu
