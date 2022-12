Not Available

The story of a 10-year-old married couple who live their normal daily lives when one day, the loving husband went to work and the wife finds a bill while cleaning up the house. It's an officetel management notice. The wife suddenly gets suspicious and goes to the officetel. When she checked the address and ring the bell, the wife felt betrayed when she heard the voice of an unknown woman from the intercom and her husband's voice coming from afar.