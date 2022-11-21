Lovers Beyond Time

Not Available

A fantasy film, featuring the weird relationship between attractive Sylvia and Angelos. The girl breaks up with him. Three years later she is married to a doctor and her life is upset by a series of unbelievable events, such as strange assassinations of her friends and her being inexplicably aroused, at the most inappropriate moments and occasions. This mysterious experiences stem from the presence of Angelos, who, having built a time-machine, wanders around in space-time, in order to eliminate those he sees as rivals and to make love to her.