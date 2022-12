Not Available

Installation artist Kyeong-hoon visits Sokcho for his cultural business. Eun-soo, a city official, is taking the lead for him who is unfamiliar with Sokcho. Kyeong-hoon has an impulsive affair with Eun-soo. Eun-soo brings her friend Jin-kyeong to dinner. The two have a common denominator of art majors, so they communicate well and have an affair with her after a drink. The strange city of Sokcho, where they used work as an excuse, and the strange women there...