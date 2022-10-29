Lovers' Concerto

Lee Ji-hwan (Cha Tae-hyun) receives photographs in the mail that reminds him of how he met two girls, Shim Su-in (Son Ye-jin) and Kim Gyeong-heui (Lee Eun-ju), one summer five years ago. He shares his memories with his friend Cheol-hyeon (Park Young-woo). He recalls initially being in love with Su-in, but she rejects him. Throughout the summer, the three remain friends. Ji-hwan and Gyeong-heui develop feelings for each other but are reluctant to admit it. Ji-hwan recalls the complex relationship between the three to Cheol-hyeon.
|Moon Geun-young
|Ji-yoon
|Cha Tae-hyun
|Lee Ji-hwan
|Lee Eun-ju
|Kim Gyung-hee
|Kwak Jung-wook
|Ji-Hwan (child)
|Son Ye-Jin
|Shim Soo-in
View Full Cast >