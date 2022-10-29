Not Available

Lovers' Concerto

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Korea Pictures

Lee Ji-hwan (Cha Tae-hyun) receives photographs in the mail that reminds him of how he met two girls, Shim Su-in (Son Ye-jin) and Kim Gyeong-heui (Lee Eun-ju), one summer five years ago. He shares his memories with his friend Cheol-hyeon (Park Young-woo). He recalls initially being in love with Su-in, but she rejects him. Throughout the summer, the three remain friends. Ji-hwan and Gyeong-heui develop feelings for each other but are reluctant to admit it. Ji-hwan recalls the complex relationship between the three to Cheol-hyeon.

Cast

Moon Geun-youngJi-yoon
Cha Tae-hyun Lee Ji-hwan
Lee Eun-juKim Gyung-hee
Kwak Jung-wookJi-Hwan (child)
Son Ye-JinShim Soo-in

View Full Cast >

Images