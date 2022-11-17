Lovers Lane

Not Available

Frankie and George have been together since they were teenagers. They have forgotten how to be in love. One weekend. Two contrasting days. An intimate portrait of a long term relationship, overshadowed by decisions made in the past. Saturday is stifling and claustrophobic. The couple's house feels small, like a prison cell; the garden an exercise yard. Sunday sees the couple walking on the blustery hills of the South Downs. Out in the open, looking down on the town where they live, they gain a new perspective.