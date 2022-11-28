Not Available

Lovers of Di Renjie

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Bizarre "husband killing" happened into the wedding day. Four people running out from wedding room and shouting "not me", and then raised a knife to commit suicide. The process of the crime was watched by the guests, but they coincidentally pointed the finger at a weak girl, pointing out that she is the culprit behind the scene. Even the young girl herself confesses to the crime, revealing that she is a "bad luck star" who can't control those close to her. The death of an innocent watcher in the woods, the brutal death of a key figure in prison, and a mysterious village littered with corpses, all seem to be inextricably linked to the tragedy of death.

Cast

