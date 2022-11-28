Lovers of Di Renjie

Not Available

Bizarre "husband killing" happened into the wedding day. Four people running out from wedding room and shouting "not me", and then raised a knife to commit suicide. The process of the crime was watched by the guests, but they coincidentally pointed the finger at a weak girl, pointing out that she is the culprit behind the scene. Even the young girl herself confesses to the crime, revealing that she is a "bad luck star" who can't control those close to her. The death of an innocent watcher in the woods, the brutal death of a key figure in prison, and a mysterious village littered with corpses, all seem to be inextricably linked to the tragedy of death.