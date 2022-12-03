Love's a Killer: Rellik's Revenge

Not Available

College students at Reese University in the suburb town of Witherspoon Falls have a problem, they've added a mysterious cloaked man to their friends list their school's social network RUSocial.net. One by one, in the order of Rellik's top friends list, he's methodically stalking, and killing the unfortunate students. As the death toll rises, the police struggle to crack the code. The cryptic notes stapled to the heads of his victims, Rellik is leaving clues for the police. Baffled, the chief of police Bruce McNeal asks his daughter Tamara for help, thinking her criminology major would prove helpful. With the help of her schoolmate Stacey, the code is cracked, however the answers are cryptic in nature, just as the mastermind intended, and before for all is said and done, the friends are all pieces of the puzzle. Family ties are strained, old loves are brought into the light, and the serial killer's true identity once cloaked in blackness is starting to see the light.