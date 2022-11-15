Love\'s Coming 2

Not Available

Continuing on from Love's Coming, the proof of true love between Gump and Nai, after they were already opened-mind to be in relationship together. Their love was very smooth until Gump was requested by his mom to take care and help Sunz. The annoying and joking of Sunz had a charm and could make Gump feel shaken. On the other hand, Nai was still confused about his feeling after he met Ball, his old high school friend that he came back to find out something. The situation was very confused, so finally their close friend which is Zee, Ped, Arm and Soda need to come to solve this confusion. However, could they clear the problem and make both of their love to become the same or not? Or will both of them will end up their love with the new guy?