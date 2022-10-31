Lovesick: Sick Love

Not Available

Julia is a hard-working girl with two jobs and a boyfriend, Istvan, who is a rock musician and always in trouble. When cocaine dealers threaten to kill him over a debt, she tries to help him come up with the money. This starts an unfortunate chain of events at her daytime job at the hotel, and brings her and the hotel manager, O'Ryan, closer together, or so it seems. Then, in his unrequited love for Julia, O'Ryan goes a step too far, way too far, and from there, things get very ugly!