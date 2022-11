Not Available

With detailed assistance from a self-help book -- written by a self-described love guru (Jolina Magdangal) -- Denise (Jennylyn Mercado), a hopeless romantic, finally manages to catch the attention of the man she's had her eye on forever (Mike Tan). But once she has what she thinks she wants, Denise begins to wonder whether she actually had Mr. Right all along -- her best friend, Caloy (Mark Herras), who's secretly in love with her.