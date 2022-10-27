Not Available

Lovestruck: The Musical

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Lovestruck: The Musical: Tells the story of Harper (Jane Seymour), one of the best dancers to hit Broadway. But an injury caused her to leave the spotlight, become a choreographer, and raise her daughter, Mirabella (Sara Paxton). When Mirabella, the star of Harper's next big production, decides to quit the show to get married, her mother is determined to put a stop to the wedding and show Mirabella that she cannot give up her career for love, especially to marry playboy Marco (Alexander DiPersia).

Jane SeymourHarper
Sara PaxtonMirabella
Tom WopatRyan
Adrienne BailonNoelle
Chelsea KaneYoung Harper
Drew SeeleyYoung Ryan

