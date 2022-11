Not Available

In this risqué urban romantic comedy, Bronson is a legendary-mogul who is able to bed women at will until he develops an embarrassing medical condition that renders his mastery in the bedroom unacceptable with the ladies. On his way to getting his swagger back -- restoring his name-- and redeeming his company's respectability, will he have to run-out on the only woman eager to stay by his side and nurse him back to health?