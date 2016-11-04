2016

Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple, married in Virginia 1958. Authorities broke into their home, arrested them, and they were sentenced to a year in the state penitentiary. This sentence was suspended on the condition that they be exiled from the state of Virginia. Richard and Mildred would spend the next nine years fighting to get home. All of this, because Richard was a white man and Mildred a part black, part Cherokee woman.