2016

Loving

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 2016

Studio

Big Beach

Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple, married in Virginia 1958. Authorities broke into their home, arrested them, and they were sentenced to a year in the state penitentiary. This sentence was suspended on the condition that they be exiled from the state of Virginia. Richard and Mildred would spend the next nine years fighting to get home. All of this, because Richard was a white man and Mildred a part black, part Cherokee woman.

Cast

Dean MumfordDrag Race Driver
Ruth NeggaMildred Loving
Joel EdgertonRichard Loving
Michael ShannonGrey Villet
Marton CsokasSheriff Brooks
Sharon BlackwoodLola Loving

View Full Cast >

Images