Loving Care

    Video documentation of performance by Janine Antoni at the Anthony d'Offay Gallery, London, 1992. In Loving Care, Antoni uses her hair as a paintbrush and Loving Care hair dye as her paint. Antoni dips her hair in a bucket of hair dye and mops the gallery floor on her hands and knees and in the process pushes the viewers out of the gallery space. Once again, in this process Antoni explores the body, as well as themes of power, femininity, and the style of abstract expressionism. Featured in Untelevision #1.1 video magazine VHS.

