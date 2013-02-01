Loving Ibiza

2013

Kevin (Jan Kooijman) is a young footballer who recently made a multimillion deal by transferring to FC Barcelona. He hardly realizes what is happening to him. Too young, too rich, too beautiful. His girlfriend Elza (Kim Feenstra) knows how Kevin should spend his millions. She is eagerly anticipating her birthday where Kevin will ask her the most important question of all. Kevin's grandmother Karla (Willeke van Ammelrooy) observes it all from the sidelines with concern. Fortunately there is the down-to-earth event planner Lizzy (Sanne Vogel) who shows Kevin the meaning of true love.