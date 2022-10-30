Loving the Bad Man

Not Available

This story focuses primarily on Julie Thompson (Christine Kelly), a young conservative Christian woman, who is truly tested by God and gives birth to a child conceived in rape. This decision leads her on a journey that forces her to explore and redefine her relationships with God, her family, friends and even her rapist Mike Connor (Arturo Fernandez), as she struggles to forgive the man who violated her by boldly visiting him in prison and forging an unlikely bond.