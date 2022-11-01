Loving You

Not Available

The topnotch pair of Johnnie To and Lau Ching-wan teams up again in this tale of a man re-evaluating his life and being given a second chance. Lau plays Liu Chen-hai, a cop whose personality leaves much to be desired. His neglect pushes his wife (Carmen Lee) to an affair. When Liu is shot by a gang boss, his wife – pregnant with her lover's child - comes back to his side to nurse him. Liu is forced to do some soul-searching.