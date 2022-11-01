Loving You

The topnotch pair of Johnnie To and Lau Ching-wan teams up again in this tale of a man re-evaluating his life and being given a second chance. Lau plays Liu Chen-hai, a cop whose personality leaves much to be desired. His neglect pushes his wife (Carmen Lee) to an affair. When Liu is shot by a gang boss, his wife – pregnant with her lover's child - comes back to his side to nurse him. Liu is forced to do some soul-searching.
|Carman Lee
|Lau's wife
|Tou Chung-Hua
|Gwan
|Ruby Wong
|Bartender
|Sin Gam-Ching
|Insp. Lau's superior
|Wong Wa-Wo
|Sgt. Wah (Hua)
|Alan Mak
|Waiter
