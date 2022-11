Not Available

Kyohiko Saketome is an ordinary guy who dreams of becoming a famous guitarist some day. That plan gets turned upside-down when he meets Jaguar (Jun Kaname), a recorder enthusiast who thinks flutes are the most rocking instruments on the planet. Between his flute salesman dad and Jaguar’s overbearing presence Saketome has no choice but to get wrapped up in a non-stop barrage of flute-inspired mayhem.