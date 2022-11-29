Not Available

Low Single Leg Takedowns

    In this video, Smith teaches all parts of the low single leg takedown: an effective stagger stance to ensure a successful shot, proper heel attack and positioning. During each phase of the takedown, Smith gives instruction on technique as well as the correction of common errors wrestlers make in attempting the low single. He also demonstrates techniques for finishing and for scoring off counters to the low single Excellent technique demonstrations throughout with special attention placed on using balance, position, movements and fakes to keep your opponents on the defensive!

