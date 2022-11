Not Available

Freddy and Marvin have their sights set on a future filled with “monies and honeys”, believing that a life of crime and debauchery will get them there. Unfortunately, living a life of crime comes with consequences. When a series of straightforward jobs are botched, they cross paths with their most intimidating enemy yet, The Upholsterer. The ensuing chaos caused by her two henchmen Semo and Royon their hunt to find the boys forces them to reconsider their careers as criminals.