From Cinehound user Kothar: "Two Girls, Mayang and Sekarsari, are trained by an old master. One day her teacher told them that they were adopted by him. 'Your real parents were killed years ago as Gobang also known as Lowo Ijo, was attacked with his men their village and almost all the inhabitants were murdered.' Mayang and Sekarsari want to find Gobang and take revenge for the death of their parents. They receive from their teacher special swords. He also warns Mayang her sword must not fall into the hands of another person. If it is violated by their own sword, she would immediately paralyzed."