Lowriders vs. Zombies from Space is a comedic Sci-Fi/Horror film set in the city of San Antonio, TX. It is in the style of the classical 80s-90s "B" low budget movies of that era with a modern take. The story follows a group of friends and lowriders throughout the day as they prepare to go to a dance that night. During the dance a strange alien substance is introduced and infects several people turning them into alien zombies. After that all hell breaks loose inside and outside of the dance hall. Lowriders must survive the vicious attack of these alien zombies using their resources, the cars.