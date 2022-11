Not Available

Shadrack and Meshark suffer the terrible death of their mother. Prior to her death, she reveals the truth about their father and impressed on them to search for his whereabouts. For fear that their claim could not be corroborated, the two boys decide on posing as job seekers. Would they be offered the job? How does their presence turntables and change the relative dynamics of a calm setting? Enjoy the succeeding chaos and anarchy, with intermittent hilarious scenery. [parts 1-2]