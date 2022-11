Not Available

Two-time Emmy-nominated comedian, Loyiso Gola brings his frank and outspoken comedy to the U.S. from South Africa, where his no-holds-barred comedic style has made him a star for over a decade. In his first American special, Loyiso shines a light on cultural ignorance with comedic prowess and his candid style of delivery finds silliness in the most intense of situations - calling out issues ranging from race to New York subways to democracy and everything in between.