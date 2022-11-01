Not Available

LSD: Problem Child and Wonder Drug captures the fascinating story of LSD as it is eloquently told by Dr. Albert Hofmann, the 100-year-old sage-scientist who brought LSD into the world. With interviews and presentations by Rick Doblin, Alex Grey, Ralph Metzner, Carl Ruck, Goa Gil, and others, this historic message from the father of LSD is a timeless relic and an immediate source of inspiration. The story is told through an account of the 2006 International LSD Symposium in Basel, Switzerland. At the now-legendary conference, eighty speakers and two thousand participants gathered for three days in honor of Dr. Hofmann's 100th birthday and to hear Dr. Hofmann speak about his life, his discovery, and his thoughts on the psychedelic experience. It was also an occasion for leading doctors, researchers, artists and thinkers in the psychedelic field to present their work.