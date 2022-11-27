Lt. Dan Band: For the Common Good

Not Available

Chronicles the journey Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump) who since 9/11, has vowed to never to forget those who are willing to give all. By following Gary and his "Lt. Dan Band" around the world for nearly two years, including Kuwait and Iraq, we meet many of our brave men and women in uniform, our heroic first responders, their families, and the wonderful citizens that support them. In the process, we are inspired ourselves to actively participate in supporting America's finest, and to also never forget.