Lu bing hua

A young fine-art teacher Kuo is assigned to teach in a small-town. Ah-Ming, an eight-year-old painting genius, is in Kuo's class. Ah- Ming performed badly in school, but he has great sense of color and shape; his imagination is always unique. However, the poverty of his family prevents him from freely painting. Kuo is in charge of selecting representative for a painting competition. Kuo votes for Ah-Ming, but all other teachers choose the mayor's son for the school's and their own benefit. Kuo leaves the school as a protesting gesture. Ah-Ming is upset by losing the support of Kuo in his creating. He gets a sudden liver sickness and dies. After that, the school learns that Kuo send Ah-Ming's work to an international competition, and it wins the gold medal. The school realizes Ah-Ming's talent, but it is too late.