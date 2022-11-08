Lu Lin Da Mao Xian Zhi Tang Guo Shi Jie

Not Available

Join Rainie on summer vacation and find a sugar rush adventure, when her mom is accidentally turned into a living candy. Now, Rainie & her pals must soar to the sweetest destination in the galaxy, Candy Planet, in hopes of turning her mom back. There they meet Gordon, a master of confections living in a cotton candy wonderland. He explains that everyone must pass the tartest of tests before they can reach the top level and free her mom. But when all of Rainie's friends are turned into candies, they face the sourest of circumstances, and must uncover an incredible secret along with the true meaning of friendship; before they can save themselves and the sweet inhabitants of... CANDY PLANET!