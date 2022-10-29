Lu Pikirlah Sendiri De Movie

Not Available

This film is all about love. A love chemistry between a young couple who have differences on socio backgrounds. A love story between 'the rich and the commonner’. Nabil, an SPM qualifier, is a hard working delivery boy. His routine is all about work... work... and work. His only happiness is just by knowing that he helped his family. If possible, he try to give them some comfort. He filled his life only with work. His discipline makes him a very good person and extremely cautious about negative influences. As to him, SIMPLE LIFE IS THE BEST. While, Natasya is a daughter of a multi-millionaire. She is pursuing her tertiary education at a local University. Due to her beauty, whealthy and glamorous lifestyle, she also get involved in modelling. Her dream is to become a famous model. She wanted to be ’The Beauty With Brain’. As for Natasya, life is too short to be wasted. So, ENJOY IT WHILE YOU CAN!!