Sua, a sophisticated swindler is in trouble when he's being chased by a venturesome, Agent Kongdet. Tired of running away and convinced by his mother, Sua hurriedly abandons his trickster status and turns into a monk. But being a monk is not that easy, Sua must learn many religious lessons as well as handle a horror that can make his hair stand on end when a mischievous ghost of an old woman wakes up from her coffin and starts to haunt people around the temple.