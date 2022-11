Not Available

In a small town in São Paulo State, everyone lives happily: Tinoco and his bride Joan, Lollipop and Nha Barbina. One day come the men in charge of opening a railway arrive bringing with them trouble. Paul, one of the engineers, Joan tries to alienate Tinoco, who is accused of stealing money. Workers go to jail. Tinoco is delegated to investigate the case, to prove that their innocence.