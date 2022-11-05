Lubalang Daik

Not Available

The film tells the arrogance and cruelty Dato 'Demat which collects taxes on local residents after working hard on the results of operations of the plant they were not liked by Sinkip. When he came to collect taxes in their village he was comforted by jasmine and attract his attention. He gave directions for the jasmine live with him in his home. Hearing this news quite infuriated Sinkip because he was fiance of jasmine. He had to go face to face with Dato 'Demat but he could not resist the power of Dato' demat and fled from the village. The above act, Dato 'Demat has directed all property confiscated Good Son Squire, his house was burned and murdered parents Sinkip.