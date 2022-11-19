Not Available

From street rail slaughtering in Sweden and Russia, deep powder and pillow riding in Japan and Canada, to technical tricks on big backcountry kickers in the Alps, this film shows everything snowboarding is about. Wrapped in artistic 8mm film intros and sporting the extra flavor of cable cams, dollies and paraglide angles, Walk the Plank, is the newest 16mm snowboard experience from the Pirate Crew. To top it all off, it comes with a 100 page Artbook! So don't be a fool, join Gigi Rüf, Anne-Flore Marxer, Marco Feichtner, Hans Ahlund and the rest of the Pirates on their journey or walk the plank.....