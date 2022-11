Not Available

Lucas Entertainment's new power-bottom exclusive Brent Alex returns in Lucas Barebackers, where he and nine other hot Lucas Men visit the studio to fuck raw in one of the hottest gay porn movies! Logan Novak bottoms bareback for Sebastian Young. Nigel Banks takes two raw cocks at once from BJ Rhubarb and Cam Christou. Brent Alex sucks and fucks with Jeremy Stevens. And Comrad Blu fulfills his fantasy and has sex with two guys at once: Brock Rustin and Mikoah Kan!