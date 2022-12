Not Available

LUCAS BOHN is energetic with an edge. The perfect blend of schoolboy charm and bad-boy charisma, his comedy is both smart and audacious. Known as the little guy who generates big laughs, Lucas has shared the stage with Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, and Kevin Hart. Lucas’ high-energy shows and hilarious impersonations make him an instant hit with audiences of all ages. In 2013 Lucas was nominated "Comedian of the Year" by Campus Activities Magazine.