Luca's Dock

This is the full uncut roll of footage I shot in summer 2016, some of which can be found in my movie, "MARKING TIME". But it features my nephews Lucas and Eli and their cousins Gus and Sadie at a dock in Westport, MA. Lucas is the taller figure, who has the most screen time (dancing!). Lucas passed away in his sleep in the early hours of September 11 - a devastating event for me and my family. "Unfathomable" as someone said, and it is true: I cannot seem to be able to consciously take in the depth of this loss. Lucas was the star and inspiration and writer for WEAPONS EXPERT DEMONSTRATION, and can be seen dancing with his family on the dock in color at the end of ECHOSYSTEMS (both on my Vimeo site).