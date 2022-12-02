Lucas Fucks Jeff

Not Available

Jeff's really blown me away with his recent performances bottoming! He looks so insanely hot while getting drilled, the way he makes such hot noises, grips the bed and that look on that great face of his! As much as I've been going wild watching him bottom, though, I hadn't really planned on pairing him up to bottom for another CF stud anytime soon. That was until, however, I was hanging out with Jeff and Lucas the day before this video was shot. These guys were a true treat to see hanging out together. Each has such fun personalities that they interacted with one another in a great way and had each other and myself laughing constantly. They're certainly two of the most lively and fun guys we have here at CF, and that was extra apparent on this particular day. I knew I wanted to capture some of that chemistry on camera!