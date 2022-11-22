Luce nell'ombra

Not Available

Alessandro is a young southern Italian boy belonging to a clan of the infamous criminal organization 'Camorra'. Within a few days, his life changes completely: his best friend, after a wild motorcycle ride to escape the police after an attempted grand theft, dies. Alessandro learns the tragic news directly from the boss of his clan who, at the same time, puts him under loyalty test: Alessandro must kill the boss of the rival clan in order to gain final control of the territory. Alessandro is puzzled. In this situation, can a casual meeting with a priest of the same 'neighborhood' spare the life of this young man from a life of criminality and despair?